APICORP posts $54.8mn net profit in H1-2020

Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) announced its half-year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Gross operating income for the period stood at $144.7mn while net profit reached $54.8mn. While down from the corresponding period last year at 20% and 22%, respectively, the net profit results are notable under the current market conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and oil price fluctuations. The revenue was mainly affected by the decrease in dividends from portfolio companies as well as revaluations in the equity investments portfolio due to the pandemic.

Income from APICORP’s Treasury and Capital Markets rose to $60.4mn, a 38% increase compared to the corresponding period of last year. Income over LIBOR from Corporate Banking for the period remained the same as compared to the first half of last year, reaching $50.3mn. Moreover, the corporation maintained its annualised efficiency ratio at 25.6% for the period, the same as for the 2019 financial year.

Over the period, APICORP’s balance sheet grew 10% to reach $8.1bn, due in large part to the growth in the size of its Treasury and Capital Markets portfolio, which was funded mainly by the issuance of a benchmark $750mn bond in June 2020. This has contributed to APICORP’s readiness to fund its future business needs. APICORP also further bolstered its financial sustainability by increasing the share of its liabilities whose maturity is beyond two years to 45% of its total liabilities and shareholders’ equity, up from 40% in December 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Ahmed Ali Attiga, chief executive officer, APICORP, said: “The results in the first six months of 2020 are a testament to the resilience of APICORP in the face of a tough global business environment. Notwithstanding the triple crisis of Covid-19, oil price volatility and economic downturn, APICORP continued to go from strength to strength, further bolstering its financial position and diversifying its portfolio as it continues its drive to support the energy transition in the region. This includes a historic callable capital increase, a highly successful benchmark bond issuance, a $500mn countercyclical support package, being assigned a second rating of ‘AA’ with a stable outlook from Fitch, as well as forging new partnerships with other leaders in key projects within the energy space.”

“We are looking forward to the coming period for a gradual recovery in our operating environment and the new opportunities it will bring. As the trusted financial partner to the MENA region’s energy industry, we will continue to support our member countries and partners to alleviate the impact of Covid-19, with a focus on sustainable impact-driven energy projects and activities in the region,” Dr Attiga added.