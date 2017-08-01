Dow leaders honoured for STEM excellence with 2020 HENAAC Awards

Dow announced that three leaders were recently honoured for STEM excellence. Izabel Assis, North America commercial director for Dow Industrial Solutions; Leonardo Lopez, research and development fellow for Dow Polyurethanes; and Eliezer Maldonado, Functional Polymers senior global business director for Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, were each selected as a recipient of a Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Awards Conference (HENAAC) award.

The annual HENAAC awards are distributed by Great Minds in STEM (GMiS), an organisation that seeks to highlight and honour the achievements of the nation's best and brightest Hispanic engineers, scientists, mathematicians, computer scientists and technology experts. Nominees undergo a rigorous, highly respected review process.

Assis and Lopez are part of the 2020 class of HENAAC Luminaries Honorees. This award is given to professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics who champion key programmes and research efforts within their organisations.

Maldonado is part of the 32nd class of HENAMC Award Honorees for Executive Excellence recognised by GMiS. HENAAC Award Honorees are recognised as STEM leaders and innovators. They are symbols of Hispanic contributions at the highest levels of academia, government, military and corporate America.

"Dow has a long history of recognition in advancement of diverse talent including Hispanics," shared Mauro Gregorio, executive sponsor of Dow's Hispanic and Latino Network (HLN) employee resource group and business president of performance materials and coatings. "This great reputation is consistently recognised by Great Minds in STEM every year with the prestigious HENAAC Awards. Congratulations to Izabel, Leonardo and Eliezer for making Dow shine as a place where inclusion and diversity are celebrated."

All 2020 honorees will be recognised during the virtual 32nd Annual GMiS Conference, 'Every Challenge, Every Frontier', 5-9 October 2020.

Numerous Dow employees have been honoured with HENAAC Awards over the years, including most recently, Mauro Gregorio (2014), Jose Obregon (2016), Andre Argenton (2017), Mauricio Guerra (2018) and Carlos Villa (2019).

