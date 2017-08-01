Comprehensive monitoring of energy consumption and system availability

The manufacture of seating systems requires a great deal of energy. Automotive supplier ISRINGHAUSEN uses the IoT-based Emalytics building management system to measure the energy flows in the production and administrative areas and to optimize its consumption. However, this is not the only area where improvements have been made (lead image).

Employing 24,500 people, Lemgo-based ISRINGHAUSEN GmbH & Co. KG is part of the AUNDE Group and is one of the world's largest automotive and utility vehicle suppliers. The ISRINGHAUSEN Group leads the way internationally in the development and production of innovative seating systems and technical springs. The products that are manufactured in 52 plants and 20 countries are used in trucks, vans, buses, and off-road vehicles all around the world. Tailor-made for various applications, they are characterized by their reliability, durability, and high quality. ISRINGHAUSEN's customers include well-known manufacturers in the automotive and utility vehicle industry. They receive a comprehensive service from the product idea, exclusive design, styling, and development to prototype and series production (Figure 1).

Diverse requirements for the new solution

ISRINGHAUSEN has an integrated management system (IMS), which includes the automotive quality management system (IATF 16949), environmental management system (ISO 14001), and occupational health and safety management system (OHSAS 18001), as well as an energy management system (ISO 50001). As part of this, the energy flows in the company need to be recorded to create a basis for the implementation of technical, strategic, and organizational measures to improve energy efficiency. The automotive supplier found the perfect solution just down the road at their neighbor, Phoenix Contact (Figure 2).

Ralf Budde, EHS Manager at ISRINGHAUSEN, required a solution that would allow the various transmission protocols used in the company to be easily integrated into the new system and for uniform signal processing to be performed. The existing ventilation systems communicate via BACnet IP, however LON IP, C-Bus, and SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) are used for the heating and air conditioning technology in existing structures and new buildings. In addition, various consumption meters are connected via M-Bus, Modbus, and S0 pulse. The historization of error messages and the energy consumption of punching equipment, presses, welding systems, and their low-voltage distributors was also required. Another requirement from the energy team at ISRINGHAUSEN was the integration of safety-related systems – such as the uninterruptible power supply, safety lighting, and the fire alarm system – into a comprehensive fault signaling system that forwards error notifications centrally. In addition, the climatic conditions in the production and administrative areas needed to be monitored. Finally, a database needed to be created for plausibility checks on billing-related consumption data such as the total consumption of electricity, gas, and heat (Figure 3).

Comprehensive support for various communication protocols

The IoT-based Emalytics building management system now enables ISRINGHAUSEN to operate its facilities sustainably and cost-effectively. With the integration of over 500 data points, the energy team benefits from a high level of transparency over the individual types of energy consumption. Evaluating stored values identifies potential for optimization, which if realized ensures the efficient operation of the building services systems for production and administrative buildings. To this end, ILC 2050 BI IoT-based controllers are installed in the halls and transfer the collected data to Emalytics, ensuring communication via all relevant bus systems (Figure 4).

Up to 63 I/O modules can be connected to the controller – ranging from digital and analog inputs and outputs with different numbers of channels right through to function terminals for DALI, pulse counting, M-Bus, or serial interfaces. In addition to the protocols mentioned, the ILC 2050 BI also supports BACnet IP, BACnet MS/TP, KNX IP, Modbus, and SNMP for easy integration of the sensors and actuators installed in the building. The controller also features a web server, enabling custom web pages to be loaded on the controller. In addition, the ILC 2050 BI has two IP interfaces that are logically separated from each other as well as an Ethernet switch with four ports. Thanks to the configurable assignment of Ethernet ports to the two IP interfaces and the use of the Spanning Tree Protocol, flexible topologies such as daisy chains or redundant ring structures can be implemented in the backbone network and in the local control network (Figure 5a/5b).

Automatic reporting of building and system parts in the event of an error

Various criteria are defined in the Emalytics user interface that monitor the availability of the systems as well as the conditions at the production and administrative buildings at the Lemgo site, which takes considerable pressure off Facility Management there. Before the building management system was introduced, employees had to manually check the individual systems and building infrastructures to make sure they were functioning correctly and log the relevant states and consumption values. There were certain instances where it was not possible to detect malfunctions immediately and this subsequently had far-reaching consequences for the production process.

With the introduction of Emalytics, the system and building parts now actively report to Facility Management in the event of an error, which means that a defect can be identified in good time and rectified immediately. The facility team at ISRINGHAUSEN is now able to connect to the systems 24/7. Using standard smart devices – such as laptops, tablets, or cellphones – personnel can now access the system from the comfort of their sofa at home.Visualinspections are nevertheless required, as it was not possible to fully integrate Emalytics into some production plants and parts of buildings at the Lemgo site. However, the outlay for these inspections has reduced drastically, which means that employees can once again focus on repairing previously detected malfunctions.

Digital historization of consumption data

In addition to less time being spent on inspections, the automotive supplier's Facility Management benefits from automatic assessment of energy demands with split-second accuracy and digital historization of consumption data on a secure server. The energy manager also benefits from Emalytics, as key data for water, gas, and electricity consumption is recorded and visualized. In the meantime, more than 50 meters have been connected in the buildings, which provide information on the symmetry of the loads that goes beyond pure consumption. As soon as new systems are started up, they can be checked with respect to their consumption data due to the transparency created by the building management system (Figure 6).

Ralf Budde, EHS Manager, and Stefan Scholz, Head of Facility Management, were also impressed by the clear representation of the facilities, which can be extended as required as part of the close collaborative partnership with the automation specialists from Phoenix Contact. The integral Emalytics system therefore enables comprehensive process, building, and energy management. The simple engineering and high degree of data transparency achieved as a result of standardization now make it possible to network the building infrastructures and facilities intelligently and sustainably. This has laid the foundation for the cost-effective operation of production processes and buildings (Figure 7).

Figure 1: Isringhausen has been manufacturing products at its headquarters in Lemgo since 1957

Figure 2: Heating and cooling manifolds at one of the office buildings in the technology center

Figure 3: Servo-press in one of the production halls

Figure 4: New energy data acquisition in an existing main distribution

Figure 5a: Energy data acquisition with the ILC 2050 BI and EMpro energy measuring devices

Figure 5b: Detailed view of the ILC 2050 BI and the power supply

Figure 6: Energy measuring devices from the EMpro product family

Figure 7: The energy team at ISRINGHAUSEN analyzes energy values using an Emalytics View application

More information: www.phoenixcontact.de/gebaeude