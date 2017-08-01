Ready-to-connect distribution blocks

The professional wiring of electrical circuits is usually performed on DIN rails in accordance with DIN EN 60715 - in complex industrial control cabinets, but also in small distribution boards in buildings. In general, modern terminal block systems are designed so that they can be snapped onto an NS 35 DIN rail. The PTFIX distribution block system from Phoenix Contact provides many advantages here – and in other installation situations (Figure 1, lead image).

When used on the DIN rail, the PTFIX distribution block system saves space by up to 50 percent and reduces mounting time by up to 80 percent compared to the usual terminal block systems. However, PTFIX also offers many advantages beyond the DIN rail. The blocks can be connected together mechanically. Likewise, a new flange system can be used that enables space-saving and continuous screw mounting directly on the mounting plate. PTFIX blocks can also be adhered in place. With a temperature resistance of up to +90°C, distributions can be extended quickly where there is not enough space for DIN rails.

Qualification in accordance with DIN EN 60998-2-2 means that the distribution blocks can also be used as a flying lead in installation sockets. In addition to blocks with multiple connections for potential distribution, the PTFIX system also offers so-called monoblocks with the function of a simple terminal block. PTFIX is therefore used as a flexible connection system for virtually all forms of installation involving compact dimensions.

Distribution block system with Push-in connection

The PTFIX distribution blocks make load and control current distribution flexible and cost-effective. They are available in three nominal cross sections with various numbers of connections, mounting types, and colors. From the extensive product range comprising over 1000 items, a custom solution can be easily planned and ordered using a web-based configurator.

The time savings associated with potential distribution start with the online configuration – with just a few entries, the user can order their solution online. The order just needs to be unpacked and connected on site. Additional time is saved by the connection of pre-treated and rigid conductors with tool-free Push-in direct connection technology. And convenient front wiring means that one cable duct can be placed above the installed blocks and another below them – without any gaps. In addition, the PTFIX blocks can be mounted crossways on the DIN rail.

Size, versatility, and usability are the main advantages of PTFIX. The blocks can do more than just connect cables, they can also be used to implement additional functions. PTFIX blocks do not have to be connected to accessories, as all the connections of a block are already established electrically to one potential internally. All distribution blocks can be combined mechanically to create a compact and consistent solution (Figure 2).

Flexible installation options

For small junction boxes, there are also distribution blocks designed to be mounted on 15 mm DIN rails. The self-adhesive blocks can be quickly and easily mounted on flat surfaces with no need for preparation or tools. Using adapters or flanges, the basic blocks can be self-assembled according to individual requirements – such as direct mounting on the rear panel in the control cabinet with a screw flange (Figure 3).

Distribution and power blocks with 6, 12, and 18 terminal points as well as single blocks with 2 terminal points are available in 11 colors for intuitive, safe installation. The color options have since become an important and popular attribute for preventing wiring errors. The cross-section range of the distribution blocks is from 1.5 mm² through 2.5 mm² up to 4 mm². Blocks with power contact or collection contact are available in the individual cross sections. With a nominal cross section of 1.5 mm² the power contact is 4 mm², with 2.5 mm² it is 6 mm², and the 4 mm² connection arguably offers the smallest available Push-in contact with a nominal cross section of 10mm² as a supply connection.

So-called monoblocks – single blocks that only have two connections and represent the narrowest blocks – are available for all three cross-section ranges. This means that – in addition to distribution and collection – a feed-through function can now also be established with the modular PTFIX system, as is also the case with the simplest terminal blocks.

The distribution blocks have a testing option for all common test probes. To implement PTFIX in CAE(computer-aided engineering) tools, the blocks are supplied with an alphanumeric marking at each individual terminal point as standard.

Custom distribution block combinations can be created online using the web-based PTFIX configurator. Straightforward menus, 2D and 3D product illustrations, and an intuitive user interface enable easy configuration with just a few entries using drag and drop. Logistics costs are also reduced as a result. The configurator can be freely accessed via the Phoenix Contact website – under “Products / Configurators / Ready-to-connect distribution blocks with Push-in connection”.

Easy to create and order

In just a few clicks, the configurator creates the desired solution in the preferred cross section, color, and mounting type – including any customized printing. The user therefore does not require a printer or marking material on site – the configured product is supplied pre-marked.

The corresponding accessories allow further customization. Real-time 3D representation enables user-friendly visualization. The finished solution can then be viewed and checked from different perspectives. A 3D image file can also be downloaded. If something has been selected in error, it can be corrected at any time by going back a step (Figure 4).

The request is sent directly to Phoenix Contact from the online configurator and a no-obligation quotation is immediately prepared. There is an interface to the e-shop for this, and the order is submitted via a form. The ordering process can also be swiftly dealt with by the purchasing department. The solution ID, which is issued exclusively for the configuration, can be assigned a custom descriptive designation. The design data can be used directly in the user's CAD software, as it can be easily downloaded in 2D and 3D format.

Summary

In addition to potential distribution, the revised and extended PTFIX product range now also enables the implementation of standard circuit connections with the block system. Many users benefit twice over with the distribution blocks and the online configurator. Direct delivery of the finished solutions saves space and reduces logistics costs. The configurator saves additional time, as previously created solutions are automatically stored with a dedicated solution ID.

Box text

Online configuration of distribution blocks – the advantages at a glance

Reliable solutions

All parts are optimally coordinated and designed to work together - including the accessories.

The distribution block solutions can be supplied ready marked, so there is no need for subsequent printing by the customer.

Eliminate extensive warehousing of the entire product range, so values are not tied up in inventory.

Solutions drafted in the configurator can be accessed again at any time if they need to be adapted or ordered again.

Figure 1: The PTFIX distribution block system is available in three nominal cross sections (1.5 mm², 2.5 mm², and 4 mm²) and offers compatible feed-through blocks with just two connections

Figure 1: Individual solutions are implemented quickly and easily with the PTFIX online configurator

Figure 2: All block variants can be combined and mounted in various ways, enabling circuits to be implemented in all applications

Figure 3: The PTFIX blocks can be screwed and adhered to surfaces, and snapped onto all common DIN rails in different directions

Figure 4: The online configurator simplifies the arrangement and marking of complex PTFIX combinations

