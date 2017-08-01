Assistance system for data-based assembly of terminal strips

Assembling terminal strips in control cabinet manufacturing is an exacting process with a high degree of added value.
Published: 20 February 2020 - 10:50 a.m.
By: Staff writer

The Mount Assist assistance system from Phoenix Contact’s ClipX product family incorporates pick-by-light technology, which enables technicians to concentrate on added-value activities without imposing restrictions on their work process.

In this way, the system supports assembly technicians as they handle parts and carry out assembly tasks.

Assembling terminal strips in control cabinet manufacturing is an exacting process with a high degree of added value. It is facing increasing cost pressure and growing demand for reduced delivery times. An assembly assistance system helps to reduce errors and shorten search and idle periods.

The digital core of the pick-by-light technology offers a connection to the Project complete engineering tool and is based on a research cooperation with the chair of Production Systems at the Ruhr University Bochum. This safeguards the flow of data from engineering directly into production. The ClipX product family is part of the Complete line system solution for control cabinets.


