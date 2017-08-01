New functions for cloud-based remote maintenance

New functions for cloud-based remote maintenance
Service Allocation enables service technicians to be assigned to user groups and allocates flexible service connections to these groups.
Published: 20 February 2020 - 10:45 a.m.
By: Staff writer

The mGuard Secure Remote Service from Phoenix Contact is now available worldwide with new functions. In response to market and customer requirements, we have extended our cloud-based remote maintenance platform to include the following functions in version 2.9:

PREMIUM Edition customers receive twice as much transfer volume per service connection. With the configurable timeouts, customers can now decide themselves on a granular basis at account or user level what time automatic logout should take place.

In restrictive environments, it is often impossible to establish a VPN connection via IPsec standard ports. This is why mGuard Secure Remote Service with the Machine Path Finder has the option of establishing firewall-friendly VPN tunnels. In addition, customers can now enable automatic e-mail notification when the machine VPN is established. When this type of VPN goes online, an e-mail is sent to the stored address.

