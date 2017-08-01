Reliably protect LED applications

The type 2 surge protective device from the Blocktrab series from Phoenix Contact protects all lighting systems and is particularly suitable for LED applications.

LED technology has become indispensable in the everyday world. In street, tunnel or commercial lighting, LEDs are everywhere. To safeguard the infrastructure, it is essential to ensure error-free functioning of illumination. However, the surge currents and overvoltages generated in the grid can significantly exceed the dielectric strength of LED light columns, for example. Therefore the lights may fail for reasons other than their position, which exposes them to lightning strikes. Effective surge protection can help to avoid these risks.

Owing to its compact design, you can also easily retrofit the BLT-T2 surge protective device in existing systems. The protective device can be used in diverse LED applications and offers a variety of connection and installation methods.