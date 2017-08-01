New Unmanaged Switches for Profinet and EtherNet/IP

Phoenix Contact launches two new Unmanaged Switches for EtherNet/IP and Profinet. Products with the suffix "PNE" are designed for automation applications where Profinet and EtherNet/IP data needed to be prioritized with respect to other Ethernet packets.

They not only offer the same multicast filtering as the existing Profinet switches (PN variants), they also support the specific UDP prioritization of EtherNet/IP data traffic. The switches enable users to benefit from seamless integration without additional configuration.