New voltage variants under 100 W

The Quint Power power supplies from Phoenix Contact in the power range up to 100 W are now also available with special voltages of 5 V and 12 V. Three new single-phase power supply units (5 V DC with 5 A, 12 V DC with 2.5 A and 7.5 A) supplement the portfolio, which until now has included 24 V devices in the power range of up to 100 W.

For small sizes the power supply units provide high system availability with preventive function monitoring and power reserve – even in the low power range. Dynamic boost with up to 200% of the nominal power for 5 s ensures that difficult loads start. The system can be easily extended by static boost which continuously provides up to 125% of the nominal power. The power supplies also have a high efficiency of 92.4% and a long service life, with low power dissipation and low heating.

Selectable power thresholds and DC OK signaling enable output parameter monitoring tailored to the application. The preventive function monitoring feature warns of critical operating states before faults occur. Push-in connection technology makes commissioning quick and easy. The narrow, flat design of the devices also saves space in control cabinets. The power supply units have a DC input voltage range from 88 V DC to 350 V DC.