Self-securing conductor and cable marking with oval marking sleeve
Published: 26 February 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Staff writer

The new WMS-OT HF marking sleeves from Phoenix Contact with large openings enable you to quickly and easily push markings onto cables or conductors. Owing to the oval shape, the marking sleeve stays securely in place of its own accord and cannot slip on the carrier.

The products supplied on a roll are available in the colors white and yellow. The continuous format can be cut to any length. The marking sleeves are particularly suitable for conductor and cable marking in the railroad industry, since they are made of halogen-free polyolefin and are approved to DIN EN 45545-2 (R22/R23/R24:HL3). Phoenix Contact provides efficient thermotransfer roll printers to facilitate easy marking of marking sleeves and many other materials.

