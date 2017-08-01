Optimized interfaces in the Project complete planning and marking software

The optimized interfaces to popular CAE programs in the Project complete planning and marking software from Phoenix Contact enable data from electrical planning to be integrated with a click of the mouse. The corresponding terminal strip is configured automatically.

The following changes can then be made in Project complete: replace terminal blocks, add accessories, exchange bridges. After editing the configuration, the changes are exported to the CAE programs. The interface between the Project complete planning software and the CAE program is established with just a few clicks.

The Project complete software enables the easy configuration of terminal strips. It provides support through the entire process of control cabinet manufacturing – from configuration through to the finished application. The program features an intuitive user interface that enables the individual planning, automatic checking, and direct ordering of terminal strips. The marking and planning software is part of the Complete line system.