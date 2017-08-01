Smart Camera Box for video surveillance

Smart Camera Box for video surveillance
Smart Camera Box for video surveillance
Published: 21 June 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Staff writer

The Smart Camera Box from Phoenix Contact connects PoE devices with Ethernet networks. As an example, IP cameras can therefore be connected to a video server.

At the same time, the all-in-one device replaces modular control cabinet solutions. This saves a great deal of time during planning and installation.

Extensive control cabinet planning, complex ordering processes, as well as installing and wiring devices in a control cabinet are no longer necessary. Whether for splicing FO lines, for protecting the electronics against overvoltages, or for managing the Power over Ethernet ports – all functions necessary for the video system are included. With its compact design and the integrated mounting adapter for wall and mast mounting, the Smart Camera Box can be mounted quickly and securely by just one person.

