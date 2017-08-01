Connection-ready distribution blocks for flexible mounting

The PTFIX product family from Phoenix Contact has now been extended to include a nominal cross section of 10 mm².

The distribution blocks with tool-free Push-in connection are freely configurable and can be used immediately. Simply unpack, connect, and you’re done.

With the ready-to-mount blocks without manual bridging, time savings of up to 80 percent can be achieved. All distribution blocks are alignable and can be bridged with standard plug-in bridges from the CLIPLINE complete terminal block system. They are available in 11 colors for DIN rail, direct, or adhesive mounting. Transverse mounting on the DIN rail saves 50% of the space usually needed. The new adapter rails for the CrossPowerSystem allow the flexible attachment of distribution blocks to the power distribution board.

Phoenix Contact provides the web-based PTFIX configurator so that you can create tailored distribution blocks. The configurator is easy to use and guides the user through the process of entering the desired properties, such as the number of positions, mounting method, color, and marking. Along with the cost calculation function, the configurator also includes a simple ordering process via an integrative connection to the Phoenix Contact e-shop.