Phoenix Contact Dialog Days for the second time: Innovations and technological trends on the digital path

The Phoenix Contact Dialog Days are taking place for the second time this year. From November 16 to 20, 2020, customers and business partners will be digitally invited to virtual conferences with technical presentations, interviews and expert rounds. Afterwards, interested parties will have the opportunity to look around the digital trade show booth. Participants can use live chats to get in direct contact with employees, ask questions and exchange ideas.

"All important trade fairs have been cancelled this year, including the Hanover Fair, now also electronica in Munich and SPS in Nuremberg, which would have taken place in November," explains CTO Roland Bent. "They are an important place to get in touch with our business partners. This is why we already launched the Phoenix Contact Dialog Days in the spring, which allow us to show our innovations in a secure way and to get into conversation with interested parties".

Via the link www.phoenixcontact.com/en-us/dialog-days customers and interested parties can register for the virtual conference and digital exhibition and find out more about the program.