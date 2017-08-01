Unmanaged Ethernet Switches with fiberglass

Unmanaged Ethernet Switches with fiberglass
Published: 19 November 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Staff writer

The FL Switch 1000 series from Phoenix Contact has now been extended with fiberglass versions. The switches feature a narrow housing, increased port density, and data traffic prioritization for automation protocols.

The seven models include both gigabit and Fast Ethernet versions, which makes applications with different bandwidths possible in a variety of industries. Some devices are also equipped with SFP ports that provide a higher degree of flexibility for customers, depending on their requirements for the connection method and distance. With the mounting accessories, the Switch 1000 series can be mounted flat on a DIN rail, enabling its use in small or flat cabinets where space is tight. With Energy Efficient Ethernet, these devices feature reduced power consumption, lowering the device’s heat build-up and space requirements.

