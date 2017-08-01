Technology Days: First digital conference on Single Pair Ethernet shows high international participation

More than 1500 registered participants attended the Technology Days, which took place for the first time as a virtual conference from 22-23 September 2020. "This was a successful kick-off event," summarizes Dr. Moritz Wellige, Director Product Management Device Field Connector at Phoenix Contact. "We were very pleased about the great and positive response on both conference days."

The digital knowledge exchange, to which the SPE System Alliance had invited, was used by an international audience from 60 countries. The application-oriented presentations on SPE from the perspective of the PNO and BMW as well as the association's internal experts with subsequent discussion rounds were very well received by the participants. The presentations showed the development status of PHY's, cables, connection technology and devices and highlighted application cases from the application environments of automotive, building automation and factory automation. Here, the broad range of topics covered by the System Alliance could be demonstrated.

"It is gratifying that the SPE System Alliance has been growing steadily since its foundation," emphasises Wellige. Recently, the companies Vericom, EFB Elektronik, EBV Elektronik and Techno have joined. With 18.08.2020 as the founding date, the Alliance was transformed into a proper association structure.

About the SPE System Alliance

The SPE System Alliance is an association of leading technology companies from different industries and fields of application who bundle and exchange their expertise regarding Single Pair Ethernet. All partners thus pursue the common goal of promoting the SPE technology for the IIoT and every other field of application. For more information on the SPE System Alliance, visit www.singlepairethernet.com