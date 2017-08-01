Protection for safety-related systems

Safety-related systems, such as signaling systems in the railway industry, require reliable lightning and surge protection. The product requirements are increasingly changing with the advent of digitalization. Deutsche Bahn directive 819.0808 also lays the foundation for the infrastructure of the future.

With Clixtrab, which combines surge protection and terminal blocks, Phoenix Contact has developed a solution that addresses these aspects. To protect systems, this product family offers advantages from two different worlds: a low overall width, Push-in connection technology, and overload protection for the necessary level of safety and high system availability.

To perform insulation and current loop measurements, the signal circuits are simply separated with knife-disconnect terminal blocks. For integration into the digital infrastructure, Clixtrab offers an optional remote signaling set that communicates the status of the protective devices directly to the control room.