Tailored consulting services for process optimization

The challenges facing control cabinet manufacturers vary greatly depending on the size of the company, the customer sector, and the project requirements. Therefore, the measures for process optimization must also be tailored to take the application-specific needs into consideration.

With practice-oriented lean production methods in mind, Phoenix Contact provides tailored consulting services to optimize the process chain in control cabinet manufacturing. This results in significant savings through processes that can be implemented rapidly while also keeping the financial outlay to a minimum.

The consulting services are based on years of experience with these methods and include a comprehensive range of consulting activities and training programs. Phoenix Contact carries these out together with the operator in order to combine methodological expertise with process know-how on site. In order to develop a suitable concept, Phoenix Contact offers the customer an initial visit that includes a quick check of the production facilities.