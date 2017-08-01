Assistance system supports efficient conductor processing

Technology
News
Assistance system supports efficient conductor processing
Published: 17 September 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Staff writer

In industrial control cabinet manufacturing, processes still feature a large number of manual steps.

Phoenix Contact offers a solution in the form of the ClipX WIRE assist assistance system from the ClipX product family, which is designed to optimize processes along the entire value added chain.

The software-supported system guides users through the process of semi-automated conductor processing, controls the relevant output devices, and provides the necessary information based on CAE data.

The modular design of the workbench gives the user the freedom to arrange their workstation as desired, which along with the electrically adjustable height enables customized ergonomics for the application. In addition to the optimal reaching distances that are achieved, the assistance system’s mobility also reduces walking distances. This can shorten the processing time and increase efficiency.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Technology News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

More related galleries

Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
    1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
      New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
        First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
          In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge