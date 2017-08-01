IEA and Morocco sign action plan

IEA and Morocco sign action plan
Published: 10 December 2019 - 5:05 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The International Energy Agency (IEA) and Morocco have signed an action plan for the period of 2020-2021 in Paris.

The plan aims to improve bilateral cooperation in terms of energy security and renewable energies.

IEA is an autonomous intergovernmental organization that focuses on energy security, economic development, and environmental protection. It also aims to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Morocco became an associate member of the IEA in November 2016.

The new action plan will answer Morocco’s needs for transitioning into a low-carbon economy.

Morocco’s Minister of Energy, Mines, and Environment Aziz Rabbah signed the document during his meeting with IEA’s Executive Director, Fatih Birol.

Birol commended the “growing importance” of Morocco, both regionally and internationally, in the field of energy.

The cooperation between Morocco and the IEA will concern strategy, databases, access to information related to world energy, and the development of the agency on the regional level, Rabbah told the press.

