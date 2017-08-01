Managed Switches for flat control cabinets

The Managed Switches product family from Phoenix Contact now also includes versions in metal housing with downward port outlet direction for use in flat control cabinets.

The 2400/2500 series Managed Switches offer a large number of functions, versions, and approvals for automation applications.

With Profinet functions and preconfigured Profinet versions, the switches are also suitable for use in Profinet Class B networks. The switches can be easily configured via web-based management, the Mode button, SD card, SNMP, CLI or Profinet. A wide range of redundancy protocols are supported, such as RSTP, MRP, and LACP, enabling a failsafe network structure. In addition, numerous security functions provide protection against unauthorized access to the device and data communication.