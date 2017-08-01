Managed Switches for flat control cabinets

Utilities
News
Managed Switches for flat control cabinets
Published: 10 December 2019 - 4:20 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The Managed Switches product family from Phoenix Contact now also includes versions in metal housing with downward port outlet direction for use in flat control cabinets.

The 2400/2500 series Managed Switches offer a large number of functions, versions, and approvals for automation applications.

With Profinet functions and preconfigured Profinet versions, the switches are also suitable for use in Profinet Class B networks. The switches can be easily configured via web-based management, the Mode button, SD card, SNMP, CLI or Profinet. A wide range of redundancy protocols are supported, such as RSTP, MRP, and LACP, enabling a failsafe network structure. In addition, numerous security functions provide protection against unauthorized access to the device and data communication.

Utilities

United Arab Emirates News

