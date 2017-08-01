PoE injectors with ATEX certification

PoE injectors with ATEX certification
Published: 10 December 2019 - 4:05 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

PoE injectors supply remote PoE-capable devices, such as cameras, with data and power via the same cable. ATEX approval means that the devices can now be installed in Ex zone 2 without restrictions.

Cameras are increasingly being used in the process environment for monitoring critical processes and for condition monitoring. The injectors supply the camera systems for system monitoring and for monitoring devices, assets, and passageways.

The PoE injectors are dimensioned for standards IEEE 802.3 af (15.4 W) and at (30 W), and there is also an option for PoE++ with a supply of up to 60 watts. The electrically isolated power supply unit has an extended input voltage range of 18 - 57 V DC. In addition to the RJ45 socket, the INJ 2000 series devices are equipped with various connection technologies, such as Push-in, for the PoE-feeding cable.

This enables easy cable connection without the need for connector assembly or special tools. The devices also feature integrated surge protection.


