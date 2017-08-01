Adoption of district cooling services supports global trends to combat climate change

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, confirmed that district cooling is a key pillar in combating climate change worldwide. Countries are moving towards maintaining a sustainable environment, by adopting environmentally-friendly solutions and services, to create a better future for generations to come. This comes in line with the global approach to combat climate change.

Advantages

Empower highlighted that district cooling is one of the best internationally-adopted solutions to combat climate change, as they contribute to reducing carbon emissions. District cooling systems use the latest local and global technologies, to reduce annual energy consumption and protect the environment.

District cooling sector is experiencing an increase in demand worldwide, especially in the light of urban expansion. The industry plays a major role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, supporting several countries in combating climate change, and contributing to reducing environmental degradation by 2030.

District cooling services rely on chilled water and stores it using Thermal Energy Storage (TES) tanks, by recycling water for its operations.

District cooling systems are quiet, and durable that last for approximately 24 to 30 years, compared to conventional cooling systems, that have a lifespan of 13 to 15 years.

Contributions

The UAE plays a major role in supporting global strives for environmental sustainability, through the deployment of renewable energy solutions, district cooling services, as well as implementing and enhancing investment in renewable energy projects.

Empower is one of the largest contributors to combating climate change, through strategic partnership with global organisations, and sponsoring various global activities for district cooling. In collaboration with The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), Empower launched the ’Owner’s Guide for buildings served by District Cooling’ and two editions of the updated version of the ‘District Cooling Guide’ for designers and building owners around the world.

Empower has taken part in a number of international conferences and summits, including the United Nations Climate Action Summit, the COP 21 in 2015, United Nations Climate Change Conference, the World Green Economy Summit (WGES), and contributing to the establishment of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO).

Empower is also one of the key partners in the ‘Cool Coalition’ initiative, launched by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in collaboration with the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, the Kigali Cooling Efficiency Program, and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL).

Challenges

“Regional and global joint efforts to combat climate change, contribute to the transition to a new era of growth and development, and creating a safe and sustainable environment for future generations,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“The UN Climate Change Conference COP 25 2019 contributes to developing a road map to combat climate change, and aims to review the most important sustainability plans around the world. District cooling is being promoted heavily during the conference, due to its effective role in combating climate change,” added Bin Shafar.

Services

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tons (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, International Media Production Zone and others.