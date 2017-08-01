Dubai selected to host first-ever MENA Climate Week 2020 coinciding with Expo 2020

Press Release: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) has announced that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat has chosen Dubai, the United Arab Emirates to host the MENA Climate Week 2020, the first of its kind climate event to be held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and will coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai.

The announcement came during a press conference for the Regional Climate Weeks, which took place on the sidelines of the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25), which is being held in Madrid, Spain until 13 December 2019.

Al Tayer is heading a high level delegation from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, WGEO and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority to participate at COP 25.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment participated in the press conference and highlighted in his speech the importance of hosting the event and the UAE's relentless efforts in addressing climate change.

The press conference was attended by HE Majed Hassan Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to Spain ;HE Fahad Al Hammadi, acting assistant undersecretary for Green Development and Climate Change at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment; Ovais Sarmad Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary;Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman of WGEO; HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, WGEO Board Member; and Abdul Rahim Sultan, Director-General of WGEO.

"I am honored to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the selection of Dubai to host first-ever MENA Climate Week 2020 coinciding with Expo 2020 Dubai”.

“The UNFCCC-WGEO Regional Collaboration Center’s Steering Committee will be organizing the MENA Climate Week 2020 in Dubai next year during Expo 2020 Dubai, with more than 10000 participants. WGEO is delighted to be among the co-partners of the Regional Climate Weeks, which will be organizing the first MENA Climate Week in the second half of 2020, as part of our collaboration with the UNFCCC,” said Al Tayer.

“This important event aims to foster and speed up the shift towards a new model of sustainable growth and highlight the importance of simultaneously addressing climate change and meeting global development challenges. WGEO is always keen to support such initiatives and we will be providing the highest level of support for MENA Climate Week 2020. This event is an important platform for various nations in the region to participate, as countries, next year would be reviewing their efforts and achievements in their national climate action plans to support the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN 2030,” noted Al Tayer.

“With Dubai’s long-standing experience in hosting regional and global events and its firm commitment to promote green economy, we are confident that participants will have the ideal platform to take part in the MENA Climate Week 2020 and highlight the successes as well as the key efforts that still need to be addressed to mitigate and adapt to climate change. We look forward to meeting you all in the UAE in 2020 at this event,” Al Tayer added.

Saeed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO earlier held a meeting with HE Patricia Espinosa to discuss key areas of cooperation and exchanged best practices and global experiences in green economy and addressing climate change.

Al Tayer attended COP 25 High Level Segments which included the UAE national statement.