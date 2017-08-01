The most powerful power supply on the market

Published: 13 December 2019 - 5:54 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The new Quint Power power supplies with 40 A output current from Phoenix Contact are the most powerful power supplies on the market and feature innovative new functions: the single-phase device with a multi-stage PFC on the input side optimizes the degree of efficiency across the entire power range to achieve a long service life.

The three-phase device does not generate any inrush current, thus preventing unintended tripping of the backup fuse after a short mains interruption.

Just like the rest of the QUINT POWER product range, the 40 A devices impress with their powerful output side, robust input side, and comprehensive signaling. The output side of the power supplies ensures high system availability. The static boost, which provides up to 125% of the nominal current for a sustained period, enables easy system extension.

There is also the dynamic boost to start heavy loads with up to twice the nominal current for up to five seconds. SFB (Selective Fuse Breaking) Technology provides six times the nominal current for up to 15 ms and therefore trips standard circuit breakers selectively. Consumers connected in parallel continue working.

The input side, featuring an integrated gas discharge tube, ensures a high degree of immunity up to 6 kV and a mains failure buffer time of at least 20 ms. The comprehensive signaling with analog, digital, and relay contacts enables preventive function monitoring. Critical operating states are reported before errors occur.

The Quint Power power supply can be ordered preconfigured starting from a minimum quantity of one unit. Signaling thresholds and characteristic curves can be individually adjusted. The wide temperature range from -40°C to +70°C means that the devices can be used flexibly even in areas subject to extreme environmental conditions.


