Bolting Systems® SRT Topside Tensioners come with a Lifetime Powerthon Warranty

David Campbell, Global Product Director for Bolting Systems at SPX® FLOW, stated: For “ongoing operational performance and assured tensioning results, it is recommended that hydraulic bolt tensioners are never mixed or substituted in the field. As load transfer behaviour can vary between types of bolt tensioner, any change of tool for a given application brings the verification of residual load and validity of certification into question. As such, operators should ensure all tools and adaptor kits are of the same manufacturer and design; have a valid safety/test label and applicable test certificate, and are valid for the application.”

Through its Bolting Systems brand, SPX FLOW offers leading bolt tensioner solutions. The unique design of its SRT Tensioner range, with floating piston and patented piston-retract system, has been well proven over two decades of use throughout the world in its ability to help improve safety, increase efficiency and reduce operator fatigue. The units require minimal service requirements and have extremely long life before the need for seal change or repair. The performance and quality of this exceptional tool means it comes with the SPX FLOW ‘Powerthon™ Lifetime Warranty.’

Campbell concluded: “The Powerthon Lifetime Warranty really shows the exceptional quality and longevity of the SRT Tensioner range. This is not about selling seals and spares, quite the opposite as the stock we have of these is very slow-moving, showing the minimal service these tensioners require. Of course, if or when parts are needed, correct, genuine Bolting Systems parts should always be used to ensure ongoing performance, validation of certification and continuation of the lifetime warranty. Our SRT Tensioners are really in a class of their own in terms of performance, reliability and quality.

Since their introduction in 1998, alongside their wide use in oil & gas applications, they have proved a popular choice with operators across many industries, making operations easier and safer. Our expert sales and service network extends throughout the world and can help advise on the right tools and options, and provide support for any given application.”