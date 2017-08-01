DEWA launches its smart app on Huawei store

Press Release: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its smart app on the Huawei store to facilitate access to its smart services. This is in accordance with the wise leadership’s approach for innovation and excellence in providing the best smart services with high quality and efficiency.

DEWA’s smart app gives customers a seamless experience, by combining several steps, reducing the hassle of searching and browsing, to enhance customer experience and happiness. On logging in, customers can immediately view all DEWA’s services, such as Activation of Electricity/Water (Move-in), Deactivation of Electricity/Water (Move-out), bills payment, getting the Green Charger Card, easy payment, request for a clearance certificate, deposit refund, among other services.

“DEWA is one of the first government organisations to provide all its services through various smart channels in line with our efforts to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the Government of Dubai into a fully digital government and the first paperless government by the end of 2021. Smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached 94% so far. DEWA strategies and initiatives are aligned with the UAE’s leading national strategies, including UAE Centennial 2071, a long-term government plan to prepare the UAE and young Emiratis for the future; the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, and the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution; to make its customers happier, as well as the community as a whole, and bring a comprehensive change to government work,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The strategic partnership with Huawei, which is a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, has resulted in many important achievements supporting DEWA’s efforts to achieve promising government strategies to make customers happy. We spare no efforts in adopting the latest technologies to enhance our achievements. We have maintained our top position in the large Dubai Government entities category for the second consecutive year with a score of 95%, according to Smart Dubai's Happiness Index,” added Al Tayer.

“DEWA’s efforts are focused on entering the race for the future, in line with promising government strategies that aim to employ the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to provide state-of-the-art smart services and solutions,” said Marwan bin Haidar Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

“DEWA collaborates with national and international companies to exchange solutions, experiences, and best practices in innovation and digital transformation. Our smart app on Huawei store will encourage our customers to use their smartphones to facilitate transactions and shorten the time and effort needed. This aligns with DEWA’s strategy to achieve customer happiness,” added bin Haidar.

DEWA has recently revamped its smart channels after extensive research based on customer usability and their needs. The research focused on advanced smart channel information engineering. The services are grouped according to the category of users: customers, project creators, partners, suppliers, students, government organisations, and job seekers. The new website also follows the best international standards for accessibility to provide a better experience for people of determination.