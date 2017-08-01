ENGIE and Senvion announce the commissioning of their first onshore wind project in India

ENGIE India’s first wind project was successfully commissioned in the State of Gujarat, in Western India.

The 30 MW project was awarded to ENGIE on a Build Own Operate (BOO) model in December 2017.

It was issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), the State’s distribution company, under a 25-year PPA at a tariff of INR 2.44/KWhr through completive bidding and e-reverse auction.

The project, located near Tithwa and Pachdwarka villages in Gujarat’s Morbi district, combines 13 wind turbines of 2.3 MW that have been supplied, erected and commissioned by Senvion India.

It was achieved adhering to the highest standards of Health, Safety & Environment, resulting in 280,000 safe man-hours without Lost Time Incident.

Senvion has also been entrusted with the comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for ten years.

With a CO2 emission reduction of 109,000 tons annually, this wind farm will contribute to India’s ambitions to develop renewable energy and lower its carbon footprint.

“ENGIE is committed to supporting India’s energy transition and we are delighted by the commissioning of this wind project. We look forward to continuing to support India’s low-carbon generation investments and in the wider Middle East region whilst continuing to operate to the highest possible health and safety standards.”, Sébastien Arbola, Chief Executive Officer, ENGIE Middle East, South & Central Asia and Turkey.

Amit Kansal, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion India, said: “We are extremely proud to reach this key milestone in India. Senvion remains fully committed to the Indian market with its Make-in-India supply chain strategy and R&D capabilities in India. The significant growth potential within the Indian market ensures we can maximize our localize presence and ensure the highest levels of local engineering support and customer service for our customers.”

Today, ENGIE has a total capacity of around 1.5 GW renewable power in operation and under construction, with wind projects in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, and solar projects in Punjab, Rajastan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

ENGIE has been present and active in India for over 40 years and employs around 1,000 people in clean power generation (centralized and decentralized), engineering, and energy services

Senvion turbines are 80% localized in India. Senvion India employs a direct workforce of 325 people in India and creates further employment within the country through local sourcing.