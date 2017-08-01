Egypt’s Benban solar park grosses $2.2bn in investments

Egypt’s Benban solar park, one of the world’s largest photovoltaic (PV) power station, electricity and renewable energy minister said.

The project was executed in cooperation with 32 investors, who contributed $2.2 billion, electricity minister Mohamed Shaker said in a cabinet statement, adding that the power station will be fully operational this year.

The complex comprises a number of solar power plants, with a total capacity of 1,465 mega watts (MW), or 90% of the total energy produced by Aswan’s High Dam.

The solar park plants were linked to substations, which will feature 22/220 kilovolts (KV) switchgears and 3x175 megavolt amperes (MVA).

The length of the lines constructed to transmit the generated power to the substations and further to the national electricity network spans over 1,000 kilometres (KM), Shaker said.