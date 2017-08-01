MEA power plant tenders activity down 36% in Q3

There has been a sharp drop in the tender activity linked to the power plant projects across the Middle East and Africa region during the third quarter, according to expert analyst GlobalData.

A total of 29 tenders were announced in the July to September period, down 36% over the last 12-month average of 45, stated GlobalData in its power industry tenders database.

T&D Equipment topped the list with the maximum number of tenders standing at 255, accounting for a 49.4% share, followed by T&D Project with 165 tenders and a 32% share and Generation Equipment with 42 tenders and an 8.1% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 24 tenders and an 82.8% share

Consulting & Similar Services: four tenders and a 13.8% share

Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one tender and a 3.4% share.

According to GlobalData, the solar is top technology for the the power plant tenders in the MEA region in Q3.

Looking at power plant tenders by the type of technology in the region, solar accounted for 25 tenders with a 78.1% share, followed by thermal with three tenders and a 9.4% share and hydro with three tenders and a 9.4% share.

The top issuers of power plant tenders in MEA for the quarter in terms of power capacity were: Emirates Water and Electricity (UAE) - 2,000MW from one tender; Ministry of Energy and Water, Lebanon -1,500MW from one tender and Oman Power and Water Procurement - 1,000MW capacity from one tender.