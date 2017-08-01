Oman’s Tanweer to award contracts for 11 solar-diesel hybrid projects

Published: 17 December 2019 - 11:56 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Oman's Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer) is set to award a contract for the development of 11 small-scale solar photovoltaic (PV)-diesel hybrid projects in the sultanate, to one successful developer for implementation as an independent power project (IPP).

Tanweer, a subsidiary of The Electricity Holding Company (Nama Group), said the project will be developed on a build-own-operate-transfer (Boot) model.

Last week, the Omani firm named 14 developer/developer consortiums which had prequalified to participate in the next round of a competitive tender, from out of around 60 firms and groups, reported the Oman Observer.

These are EDF Renewables with Petroleum Development Oman and Alawi; Alfanar; Voltalia; Fotowatio Renewable Ventures with Aggreko; Total Solar with Altaaqa; Scatec Solar; Mainstream Renewable Power with Tesla and FG Wilson; Engie with Multitech; Mytilineos; Jinko Solar; Bahwan Renewable Energy with Canadian Solar; Wartsila with MB Holding and Arket International; Shell with Entertech, Enerwhere and HTC and NTPC Limited.

All 11 sites will be tendered to a single applicant, and prequalified applicants must submit a bid for all sites, said the report citing a top official.

"We will sign an initial power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful developer for a period of 15 years," remarked Engineer Abdullah Sabil Al Balushi, a senior renewable energy engineer – Tanweer.

The successful bidder will also be responsible for the financing, operation, maintenance and despatch of the complete hybrid system, he stated.

A request for proposals (RfP) is expected to be issued to the prequalified bidders next week with site visits planned next month, said Al Balushi.

The successful developer will install a total of 48 megawatts-peak (MWp) of solar photovoltaic capacity at the 11 sites, in addition to 70 MW of diesel generation capacity. In addition, battery energy storage systems (BESS) offering a total capacity of 28 MW will be installed at the various locations, he added.

