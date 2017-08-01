Tadweer Gears Up to Host 7th Edition of EcoWASTE

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center – Tadweer is set to host the 7th Edition of the EcoWASTE Exhibition & Forum from 13-16 January 2020 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Supporting regional and global waste reduction targets and initiatives, EcoWASTE aims to showcase the world’s leading companies, experts and thought leaders, accelerating sustainable waste management and driving the transition to a circular economy.

EcoWASTE meets the growing demand for better waste management technology, both in the UAE and internationally. According to analysis by consultants Fior Markets, the global recycling equipment and machinery market will reach almost USD 1.3 billion by 2025, up from an estimated USD 772 million in 2017, with sales growing at a compound 6.51 percent annually. Separate research by Reports and Data shows the market for recycled plastics, one of the most urgent municipal waste challenges, will reach USD 66.74 billion by 2026, up from a total USD 40.26 billion in 2018.

Addressing a press conference at Foreign Correspondents' Club of the UAE (FCCUAE), His Excellency Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General, Tadweer, said: “Tadweer is at the forefront of the sustainable waste management conversation in the UAE, in line with national objectives to divert 75 per cent of solid waste from landfill. To achieve this, we stand fully committed to bringing global innovations and best practices to the local and regional market, looking beyond current processes in the waste management industry to unlock the circular economy and achieve ‘zero waste’. Tadweer’s leadership extends to our strategic partnership with EcoWASTE, which plays a critical role in bringing together stakeholders across government and private sectors, and helping accelerate the adoption of new ideas and new technologies.”

The EcoWASTE Forum will bring together industry experts and thought-leaders to discuss the latest advances in the industry, as well as demonstrating global best practices. Discussions will address new approaches to sustainable waste management, diversion of waste from landfill, waste-to-energy initiatives and more. H.E. Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi will be the keynote speaker, sharing high-level insights into sustainable waste management in the UAE.

One of the key highlights of this edition is the participation of the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), and its president, Antonis Mavropoulos. For the first time, the leading organisation will join EcoWASTE to host a discussion with Tadweer about how the world can move towards a wasteless future, and what we need to do to avoid a planet flooded by dumpsites.

In addition, the EcoWASTE Exhibition will feature leading companies from around the world. Five new countries – China, Japan, Serbia, Poland and India – will join the expo to showcase the latest technologies and innovations for waste collection, treatment, transport, recycling, waste sorting, and more. Companies exhibiting at EcoWASTE include Bee'ah, Cubic Art Pixels (CAP), Dulevo International, Environment Development Co. Ltd. (EDCO), Eldan Recycling A/S, Montalbano Recycling, SCANIA Middle East, and West Coast Group.

EcoWASTE will feature the Youth Circle, an initiative in partnership with the Federal Youth Ministry, to engage young people with the waste and recycling conversation. The discussions will raise awareness of the challenges and opportunities in waste management, inviting young thinkers to consider topics including the economic value of waste, environmental awareness, and the social responsibilities of waste producers.

EcoWASTE will also bring a sustainable art workshop, combining recycling with creativity to raise awareness of how waste can be transformed into valuable resources.

The EcoWASTE Exhibition & Forum is held under the strategic partnership of Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center – Tadweer, and will be co-located with the World Future Energy Summit.