Asia-Pacific T&D project tenders activity up 15% in Q3 2019

There were 895 T&D project tenders announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q3 2019, marking a rise of 15% over the last 12-month average of 776, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

T&D Project stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q3 2019 with 895 tenders and a 50.9% share, followed by T&D Equipment with 324 tenders and an 18.4% share and Generation Equipment with 255 tenders and a 14.5% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 683 tenders and a 76.3% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 206 tenders and a 23% share Consulting & Similar Services: six tenders and a 0.7% share.

Hydro is top technology for Asia-Pacific T&D project tenders in Q3 2019

Looking at T&D project tenders by the type of technology in the Asia-Pacific region, hydro accounted for one tender with a 50% share, followed by solar with one tender and a 50% share.