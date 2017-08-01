Asia-Pacific T&D project tenders activity up 15% in Q3 2019

There were 895 T&D project tenders announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q3 2019, marking a rise of 15% over the last 12-month average of 776, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.
T&D Project stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q3 2019 with 895 tenders and a 50.9% share, followed by T&D Equipment with 324 tenders and an 18.4% share and Generation Equipment with 255 tenders and a 14.5% share during the quarter.
The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:
- Project Implementation: 683 tenders and a 76.3% share
- Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 206 tenders and a 23% share
- Consulting & Similar Services: six tenders and a 0.7% share.