DuPont relocates to new office in Jafza One

DuPont has announced that it recently relocated to its new office in Dubai as part of its ongoing bid to further reinforce its strong foothold in the MENA market and strategically bolster its global expansion tactic. DuPont has moved to Jafza One, the unique commercial complex at the heart of New Dubai, from its previous location in Limitless Galleries.

Pierrick Le Gallo, President EMEA, DuPont, led the official ribbon-cutting ceremony held to celebrate the opening of the new state-of-the-art office space. The ceremony was followed by a cocktail event attended by VIPs and DuPont’s top executives.

“The UAE, and more broadly the GCC, is a strategic region for us. Relocating to our new office in Dubai is in line with our overarching growth strategy and initiative to position ourselves as a multi-industry innovation company that focuses on game-changing industry trends,” said Le Gallo. “It is the next step toward introducing the new DuPont to this important market. The new DuPont is a global innovation leader that provides technology-based solutions in specialty markets. The new office provides us with a stimulating environment where our staff can collaborate and innovate better to deliver solutions for our customers.”

“The objective of our office relocation is to further enhance our services to our clients based in the UAE and its neighboring countries. Ensuring higher operational efficiencies is also behind this strategic decision,” said Maher Emil, UAE Country Leader, DuPont. “Our new space testifies as well to DuPont’s continued confidence in the UAE as a business hub with tremendous growth opportunities. As such, this move is aligned with our comprehensive expansion plan, which remains on track, in the regional market.”

DuPont is a leader in meeting the needs of its customers across its key market verticals. The new DuPont will focus more on innovation to accelerate its growth and broaden its market reach.