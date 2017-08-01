Empower Sets a Clear Vision to Keep Up with Urban Growth and Preserve Natural Resources

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, confirmed that district cooling service is one among the globally approved solutions by the UN, to help preserving the environment by efficiently saving energy and water every year.

This technology plays a major role in combating climate change and water shortage resulting from population growth and changes in the systems of utilizing natural resources. District cooling solutions help directly with urban development, being a key requirement in planning and designing new, green buildings in Dubai in particular, and as one of the six energy efficiency accelerators within the framework of the United Nations’ ‘Sustainable Energy for All’ (SEforALL).

World population is set to reach 9.6 billion by 2050, which places a big pressure on natural resources to sustain this significant population growth, particularly on water and energy. Empower also called for joint efforts to preserve natural resources through eco-friendly services and noted that district cooling services can meet the increasing need for cooling, especially in modern cities.

Being one of the world’s leading cities, Dubai has adopted many advanced strategic plans to keep up with the anticipated population growth and preserve natural resources for future generations. The emirate is moving towards utilizing eco-friendly comprehensive services, including district cooling services, as one of the leading cities in urbanization and population and economic growth.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Anticipated increases in the Earth's population greatly impacts natural resources, particularly water. This requires joint regional and global efforts to apply the best green practices in all projects and operations, including district cooling services, to help maintaining a safe and healthy environment for the future generations.”

“Without proper actions regionally and globally to preserve these resources, the significant growth in population can be disastrous. We are all partners in protecting Earth,” he added

Bin Shafar also added: “Empower uses state-of-the-art technology in district cooling, and employs AI to monitor and control chilled water circulation through the plants via the Thermal Energy Storage System (TES) which reduces both power consumption and burden on the national grid in peak hours. Moreover, treated sewage water is used through Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) system, for the cooling of the devices and equipment inside the station to assure further reduction in consumption of fresh water.”

The company has saved up to 305 million gallons of treated water during 2018; which is equivalent to the volume of water to fill 555 Olympic-size swimming pools, by using Treated Sewage Effluent in its operations, while district cooling reduces energy consumption by up to 50% compared to conventional services.

Empower has also received a ‘carbon emissions reduction certificate’ issued by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The company pointed that district cooling services effectively contributes towards the reduction of carbon emissions that cause global warming, increasing water evaporation rates and the rapid depletion of this vital resource.

Empower currently operates over 1.43 Million RT, providing district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings and over 100,000 clients. The company also provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments in Dubai, such as Dubai Waterfront, Blue Waters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta