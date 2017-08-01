Daikin opens the new facility in Egypt

Daikin, the leading global innovator and provider of advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation and refrigeration (HVAC-R) products and solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications, has revealed the opening of its new facility in Cairo, which is expected to help in the efforts to expand its presence in the Egyptian market. The opening represents a forward step in achieving the company’s vision of consolidating stronger market presence and promoting its diverse line of efficient HVAC solutions across its established client base in Egypt.

Tuna Gulenc, Vice President-Sales at Daikin MEA, said: “The opening of this new facility falls in line with our Fusion 20 management plan of penetrating each region by establishing local sales companies and offices. Since establishing Daikin Egypt in 2016, we have achieved remarkable growth, which in turn, has positioned us as one of the most significant players in the Egyptian market—marked by an active presence, robust setup and operations.”

“With the opening of this facility, our newest investment, we take one step further in pursuing our dream and vision to continuously expand and strengthen our market leadership and visibility in all countries we operate in and to promote our efficient HVAC solutions and further contribute to the society.”

“Egypt is currently paving the way for large-scale urban development projects. By 2050, the current population of 23 million people in Greater Cairo is projected to climb to over 40 million. This automatically is coupled with investments in construction of office spaces, retail centers, and healthcare. Consequently, substantial growth is foreseen in the air conditioning market. In opening the new facility in Egypt, Daikin is laying the groundwork for business development that aggressively competes for large-scale projects by leveraging the local knowledge and investment expertise of our partner “BPE Partners” and collaborating with the Daikin Middle East headquarters in Dubai. With energy-saving products ranging from residential, commercial to industrial use, Daikin is poised to substantially expand business in Egypt. The success it achieves in the Egyptian market will be used as a springboard to future developments in the Middle East and Africa,” concluded Shunichi Mushiake, Managing Director, Daikin Egypt.

Located in Cairo, the new Daikin Egypt facility will play a lead role in the move to promote, sell and provide aftermarket support for the company’s diverse portfolio of air conditioning equipment from splits, VRV and Chiller systems across Egypt. The facility will feature the smart VRV as the total air conditioning solution, along with other controls and BMS systems. The facility also features sales and service operations, a training center and the experience center. A team of highly skilled Daikin personnel will be on hand to meet old and new clients and help them with their requirements.