Middle East and Africa T&D project tenders activity soars by 53% in Q3 2019

Utilities
News
383144 08 A view of the power lines as evening settles December 11 2000 in Pico Rivera CA California residents statewide are urged to delay turning on their holiday lights until 7 PM each evening to prevent electrical blackouts Several stage two emergencies when electrical reserves in the region drop to 5 percent or less have been declared in recent days Photo by David McNewNewsmakers
Published: 19 December 2019 - 9:47 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

There were 165 T&D project tenders announced in the Middle East and Africa region in Q3 2019, marking a rise of 53% over the last 12-month average of 108, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Middle East and Africa region in Q3 2019 with 255 tenders and a 49.4% share, followed by T&D Project with 165 tenders and a 32% share and Generation Equipment with 42 tenders and an 8.1% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

  1. Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 87 tenders and a 52.7% share
  2. Project Implementation: 73 tenders and a 44.2% share
  3. Consulting & Similar Services: four tenders and a 2.4% share
  4. Supply & Erection: one tender and a 0.6% share.

Thermal is top technology for Middle East and Africa T&D project tenders in Q3 2019

Looking at T&D project tenders by the type of technology in the Middle East and Africa region, thermal accounted for one tender with a 100% share.


