Tabreed's Tasleem Launches New Range of Customer Services

Tasleem, a utility-focused end-user metering and billing management company, and a subsidiary fully owned by the National Central Cooling Company PJSC (DFM: Tabreed) the leading international district cooling developer based in UAE, introduces additional services allowing its customers to effortlessly settle their monthly cooling bills.

Established in 2015, Tasleem provides Tabreed’s cooling services end-users with a creative and efficient customer service experience through a wide range of self-service options including an online portal, mobile app access to bills with multi-payment capabilities.

With the increased market focus on digital services, Tasleem continues to expand its digital capabilities, offering a wide range of self-services to customers. Delivering on this, Tasleem launched a range of online services including a new auto-pay system allowing users to effortlessly settle monthly cooling bills and online ‘move in - move out’ service to provide additional flexibility allowing tenants to apply to this service through Tasleem website as well the mobile application, without having to physically visit a kiosk.

Bader Al Lamki, Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our customers’ satisfaction is of extreme importance to the business, to this extent we have vigorously sought to expand the range of services provided by Tasleem to offer the customers the best digital experience. Improved services such as the deployment of new customer service centres, the mobile application and the enhanced online portal contribute to greater customer satisfaction.”

“We will continue to expand our portfolio of customer-centric services to provide the best in class services across the board, from the provision to energy-efficient and reliable cooling to transparent billing and convenient payment options,” added Al Lamki.

Commenting on the new services, Lennard Sigrist, General Manager at Tasleem said: “Tasleem endeavours to provide great customer service experience by providing affordable smart meter solutions allowing consumers to make informed decisions to alter usage and lower electricity bills resulting in more energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint in addition to a blend of traditional (face to face) customer services as well as our online and mobile.”

Tasleem now provides 12,000 residential customers with their cooling service billing. Based on Tasleem’s focus on excellent customer service practices and high collection rates, Tasleem has recently been awarded two additional Abu Dhabi communities; Jamam in Raha Beach and the residential developments in Dusit Thani, Al Murror.