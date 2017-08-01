UAE a global role model in renewable energy: Nawal Al Hosany

Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, has said that the UAE’s contributions to the renewable energy sector have made it a model to follow, with investments worth US$12 billion covering 49 renewable energy projects across 25 countries, producing some 4GW of energy supplies to communities.

Al Hosany noted the upcoming IRENA General Assembly set to take place in January 2020 on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The UAE will participate in the annual meeting, and will brief participating countries on existing and future projects, Al Hosany told the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

She added that the UAE has become a model to follow in the area of renewable energy, due to its significant efforts to drive sustainable development around the world and protect natural resources and the environment.

She also pointed out that since 2006, with the establishment of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, the UAE has prioritised the use of renewable energy solutions.

"The UAE has adopted a series of policies and strategies supporting the transformation of energy and the implementation of a green economy, in accordance with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, to achieve a balance between energy production and consumption and diversify the country’s energy mix to a ratio of 50 percent clean energy by 2050," she further added.

Al Hosany also noted that on an international level, Masdar, in cooperation with its strategic partners, has launched key renewable energy projects, such as the "London Array" that produces around 630 megawatts of clean electricity, and the "Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm."

She further said that during the IRENA General Assembly meeting, the UAE will highlight its determination to support IRENA’s efforts and promote cooperation.

Regarding the cooperation between the UAE and other countries in implementing renewable energy projects, she further stressed that the UAE is keen to participate in all related global platforms and alliances.

"As a founding member of IRENA, which is based in Abu Dhabi, the UAE has accomplished many achievements in implementing renewable energy projects using innovative advanced technologies," Al Hosany further said.

She also pointed out that the UAE has taken the initiative to help widen the use of renewable energy in many countries, affirming that it has reinforced its position as an international destination for hosting key international gatherings on renewable energy.

The UAE is a beacon of tolerance and giving and based on this approach, it has always supported other countries and promoted the use of renewable energy, she explained, noting that the UAE has allocated $350 million in development aid via the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Project Facility, in cooperation with IRENA, as well as $50 million to the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, and $50 million expended to the UAE-Pacific Partnership Fund.