UAE's AMEA Power in partnership with TBEA wins bid for 100MW solar project in Tunisia

The Ministry of Industry and SMEs of Tunisia has officially announced that a consortium formed by TBEA Xinjiang New Energy Co., Ltd. and AMEA Power has been awarded a 100MW solar power plant project in Kairouan in Tunisia, following an international tender.

This project was part of a large international tender launched by the Ministry of Industry and SMEs in Tunisia in 2018 and is aligned with the government’s 2030 New Energy Vision. Under this international tender, a total capacity of 500MW solar projects was awarded to various successful bidders.

Following the announcement, AMEA Power’s Chairman, Hussain Al Nowais said, “We are very excited to close this year with the news of being awarded a large renewable energy project in one of our key target markets. This is a project awarded through a competitive bidding process, and we look forward to supporting the country in achieving its objective to diversify the energy mix. “

The 100MW solar project will be located in Kairouan. A 20-years power purchase agreement (PPA) will be signed with the Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG). The power plant will be able to generate nearly 250,490 GWh per year and will contribute to avoid 247,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions each year.

On December 10th 2019, AMEA Power signed a PPA with The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) for a 200MW solar PV project and a 500MW wind power project in Egypt. Prior to this, on November 26th 2019, AMEA Power signed a PPA with Togo’s national utility company, La Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo (CEET) for a 50MW solar PV project.

This project is now under construction. Another PPA was signed earlier this year with Chad’s Ministry of Energy for a 60MW solar PV project. Furthermore, the company has two projects under construction in Jordan; a 50MW solar power plant and a 51.75MW wind power plant.