DEWA saves up to 300 million gallons of water through Smart Response Service

Press Release: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that the smart response initiative for technical notifications has saved up to 300 million gallons of water and more than AED 17 million. The customer happiness with the service has also reached 91% since its launch in July 2019.

The Smart Response Service has several features such as self-diagnosis of interruptions, reducing steps to deal with complaints from 10 to 6 steps by DEWA and only 1 step for the customers if they can diagnose the status by themselves.

The service also reduces the tracking time. It finds best solutions to deal with, follow up and resolve technical notifications in a simpler and easier way, using DEWA's smart app and website. It provides value-added service through notifications when water consumption increases, enhancing customer experience and service efficiency.

“DEWA depends on innovation and the latest disruptive technologies to provide water and electricity services at the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency, and to achieve the Demand Side Management Strategy to reduce energy and water use by 30% by 2030,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA is committed to launching innovative initiatives to provide value-added services to our customers that make their lives easier and contribute to transforming Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to improve government services to achieve society’s happiness, and the Dubai Plan 2021, to make Dubai the preferred place to live, work, and visit.”

Al Tayer pointed to DEWA’s ongoing work to develop its services by improving its efficiency through innovation to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for excellence and innovation. DEWA also collaborates with several government organisations to implement improvements within the framework of unified government services, for happier customers and to exceed their expectations.

“DEWA is committed to providing uninterrupted and stable electricity and water supply for all residents of Dubai, to ensure their comfort and enable them to enjoy their lives with peace of mind, especially in terms of securing their power and water needs around the clock. The Smart Response Service reduces the time needed to fix interruptions by 43%. It also precautions to ensure continuity and quality of water supply. Some 56% of customers were able to resolve these issues on their own, thanks to the Smart Response Service. In case the interruption was internal, DEWA provides trustworthy maintenance companies on DEWA Store to fix the interruption swiftly and efficiently. This enhances our partnerships, especially with the private sector,” added Al Tayer.

“DEWA’s innovation team is keen to identify initiatives that will achieve customer happiness by relying on innovative tools to understand and analyse their needs and expectations by engaging them in questionnaires and focus groups. We study response reports as well as access global best practices and lessons learned from innovation camps and experience surveys, in line with the standards of ‘Dubai The Model (DTM) Centre’ for Service Improvement. The service is developed based on three major fields: raising awareness among customers through pre-interaction, redesign the customer’s journey in an integrated and innovative way, and provide special maintenance services through active partnerships with the private sector,” said Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

The High-Water Usage Alert initiative helps customers discover possible leaks in their water connections, after the meter. The system sends instant notifications to the customer if there is an unusual increase in consumption, to check the internal connections and repair any leaks with the help of a specialised technician. This contributes to reducing incurred costs by limiting water wastage. The initiative reduces the ‘Recovery Average Time’ goal of minor notifications from 3 hours to 2 hours, and the major notifications from 6 hours to 4 hours.

DEWA launched a campaign for its customers to learn about the steps of this service and recommends that all customers follow its specifications to ensure the availability of electricity. It also encourages them to understand the steps required to benefit from the Smart Response Service during water and electricity interruptions.