Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity Companies Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement with "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week"

Abu Dhabi’s major water and electricity companies, represented by Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower), signed an agreement to be a ‘Strategic Partner’ of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2020. The new partnership illustrates the water and electricity sector’s comprehensive transformation, demonstrated through progress and performance excellence with sustainable initiatives across the participating companies.

The agreement was signed by Jasim Hussain Thabet, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ADPower, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), at Masdar’s Headquarters.

ADPower’s participating operating companies – Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC), Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO) and Al Mirfa Power Company (AMPC) – will be present across various platforms during ADSW, which runs from 11-18 Jan 2020, with significant participation during the week’s iconic World Future Energy Summit and Exhibition.

As part of the strategic partnership, the companies will serve as key sponsors of ADSW 2020 and its associated events: the Future Sustainability Summit, World Future Energy Summit (WFES), Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) platform, Youth 4 Sustainability and CLIX, a platform for supporting sustainable start-up businesses.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, ADPower CEO and Managing Director Jasim Hussain Thabet said: "We are proud to strategically partner with Masdar as organisers of this leading industry event. We look forward to engaging the global sustainability community at one of the world’s largest gatherings of its kind.

As one of the UAE’s most critical sectors, Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity companies are committed to ensuring that sustainability plays an integral role across all of our businesses and operations. Through breakthrough technologies, programs and policies, ADPower’s operating companies are demonstrating a collective commitment to reducing CO2 emissions, environmental stewardship and business excellence. We look forward to driving the sustainability conversation further at ADSW 2020 and accelerating the sector’s transformation in the months and years ahead.”

Delivering cleaner sources of electricity as well as safer and more cost-efficient water in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals is an issue of critical importance,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, host of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. “We are therefore proud that ADPower and its operating companies will join us as strategic partners of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January.

ADSW is a global platform that accelerates the world’s sustainable development. The week brings together a unique fusion of policymakers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders. Through its initiatives and events, ADSW is a catalyst for sharing knowledge, implementing strategies and delivering solutions to drive human progress.