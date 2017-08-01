Sharjah's SEWA holds partnership talks with French delegation

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has received a French delegation headed by Sébastien Arbola, CEO of ENGIE, in the aim of developing the skills of human cadres, reviewing the Authority's experience, identifying the best practices and the latest solutions used in the field of innovation and smart solutions and implementing a plan to reducing the carbon emissions.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, hosted the delegation and emphasised the keenness of SEWA in exchanging the experiences with institutions all around the world to ensure providing the best services to its users in the emirate in the most sustainable and effective manner.

He added, "As we progress in the stages of implementing our strategic goals of raising the energy efficiency, we can benefit of ENGIE’s experience in this regard, which is willing to help us achieve our sustainable development goals."

ENGIE delegation highlighted the solutions and services provided by the company and stressed that the company is keen to activate cooperation with SEWA being one of the leading authorities in the UAE and pioneering in the implementation of projects that protect environment and reduce pollution.