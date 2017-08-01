Asia-Pacific power industry tenders down 4% in Q3 2019

Asia-Pacific power industry tenders activity in Q3 2019 saw 1,743 tenders announced, marking a drop of 4% over the last four-quarter average of 1,812, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Asia-Pacific power industry tenders in Q3 2019: India leads activity

Looking at tenders by country, India led the activity in Q3 2019 with 962 tenders and a share of 55.2%, up 3.8% over the previous quarter and up 5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, followed by Bangladesh with 315 tenders and a share of 18.1% and the Philippines with 230 tenders and a share of 13.2% during the quarter.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, India held the top spot with 918 tenders, followed by Bangladesh with 294 and the Philippines with 248 tenders.

Thermal is top technology area for tenders in Q3 2019

Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with 256 tenders and a 46.7% share, followed by solar with 243 tenders and a 44.3% share and hydro with 33 tenders and a 6% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Project was the most popular segment in Asia-Pacific power tenders activity during Q3 2019, with 895 tenders, followed by T&D Equipment (324) and Generation Equipment (255).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 907 tenders and a 52% share Supply & Erection: 439 tenders and a 25.2% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 363 tenders and a 20.8% share Consulting & Similar Services: 18 tenders and a 1% share Electricity Supply: eight tenders and a 0.5% share Power Purchase Agreement: eight tenders and a 0.5% share.

Power tenders in Q3 2019: Top companies by capacity

