Honeywell extends Experion control room capabilities to field operations for the first time

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) today announced Experionâ Panel PC (PPC), an industrial-grade touch panel PC that brings Experion control room capabilities to field operations for the first time. The solution’s interoperability and more efficient operational workflows throughout the plant can reduce annual maintenance and integration efforts by up to 3%.

Experion PPC combines the proven Experion human-machine interface (HMI) with touch-screen functionality on an optimized, true-widescreen 1080p display, improving field operator effectiveness by up to 20% in abnormal situations. It is certified for Class 1, Division 2 hazardous locations and can be used throughout a plant while meeting rigorous, real-time process control demands in extreme environmental conditions.

“Experion PPC was conceived to fulfill virtually any customer control or monitoring requirement, making it a truly universal HMI solution for industrial environments,” said Ujjwal Kumar, vice president and general manager of HPS’ Process Measurement and Control’s business. “Extending the Experion HMI from the control room to field operations enables customers in industries such as oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power, renewable energy and metals to significantly reduce total cost of ownership.”

The touch panel PC can be used in conjunction with Honeywell solutions such as the Experion Process Knowledge System (PKS), PlantCruise by Experion, Experion LX and Experion HS; and with any third-party, Windows 10-based controllers and applications. It can also be deployed as a stand-alone thin client or Windows-based computer.