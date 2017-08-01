Honeywell extends Experion control room capabilities to field operations for the first time

Utilities
News
Honeywell extends Experion control room capabilities to field operations for the first time
Published: 23 December 2019 - 6:32 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) today announced Experionâ Panel PC (PPC), an industrial-grade touch panel PC that brings Experion control room capabilities to field operations for the first time. The solution’s interoperability and more efficient operational workflows throughout the plant can reduce annual maintenance and integration efforts by up to 3%.

Experion PPC combines the proven Experion human-machine interface (HMI) with touch-screen functionality on an optimized, true-widescreen 1080p display, improving field operator effectiveness by up to 20% in abnormal situations. It is certified for Class 1, Division 2 hazardous locations and can be used throughout a plant while meeting rigorous, real-time process control demands in extreme environmental conditions.

“Experion PPC was conceived to fulfill virtually any customer control or monitoring requirement, making it a truly universal HMI solution for industrial environments,” said Ujjwal Kumar, vice president and general manager of HPS’ Process Measurement and Control’s business. “Extending the Experion HMI from the control room to field operations enables customers in industries such as oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power, renewable energy and metals to significantly reduce total cost of ownership.”

The touch panel PC can be used in conjunction with Honeywell solutions such as the Experion Process Knowledge System (PKS), PlantCruise by Experion, Experion LX and Experion HS; and with any third-party, Windows 10-based controllers and applications. It can also be deployed as a stand-alone thin client or Windows-based computer.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Photos: Festive hotel deals around the world
    Sharjah's SEWA holds partnership talks with French delegation
      Emerson expands analytics platform for industrial enterprise-level wireless infrastructure management
        Digitalisation seen as a competitive advantage by Middle East private businesses
          Etisalat introduces Multi-Access Edge Computing architecture delivering best-in-class video streaming performance for 5G networks

            More related galleries

            Photos: The S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 finalists
              Photos: The Abu Dhabi Edition's 'Year of Tolerance' Christmas tree
                In pictures: Dubai International Content Market 2019
                  In pictures: Cloudbass UK's 4K OB truck
                    Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open