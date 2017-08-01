Siemens Gamesa extends its €2.5bn syndicated financing facility, linking it to ESG criteria

Utilities
News
Siemens Gamesa extends its €2.5bn syndicated financing facility, linking it to ESG criteria
FILE PHOTO A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio Spain June 20 2017 REUTERSVincent WestFile Photo
Published: 23 December 2019 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Siemens Gamesa has strengthened its long-term funding structure by securing an improvement in the conditions of its main financing facility and incorporating sustainability criteria. The operation was highly successful, securing commitments from 22 banks and being more than 50% oversubscribed.

Specifically, the company has extended the maturity of its €2.5bn syndicated facility, arranged in May 2018 with various domestic and international banks. This consists of a €500mn loan and a €2 billion, multi-currency, revolving credit facility, maturing in 2022 and 2024, respectively. The funds will be used to finance recurring activity, which is now covered for the next 5 years.

Moreover, the fact that its credit quality is rated as investment grade by the main rating agencies — Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch — has enabled the company to secure more flexible terms and conditions for its financing.

Another novelty in this operation has been the inclusion of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria, in line with the company's new green financing strategy. “Sustainability is a fundamental pillar for Siemens Gamesa's entire business model, so we endeavour to ensure that all our financial operations are fully aligned with sustainability criteria. This further underpins our company's commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in relation to 'Affordable and clean energy' and 'Climate action', while also evidencing our commitment to creating a better future for people and for the planet,” noted David Mesonero, CFO of Siemens Gamesa.

Siemens Gamesa is a member of prestigious international sustainability indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Indices®, FTSE4Good® and Ethibel Sustainability Index®.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Photos: Festive hotel deals around the world
    Sharjah's SEWA holds partnership talks with French delegation
      Emerson expands analytics platform for industrial enterprise-level wireless infrastructure management
        Digitalisation seen as a competitive advantage by Middle East private businesses
          Etisalat introduces Multi-Access Edge Computing architecture delivering best-in-class video streaming performance for 5G networks

            More related galleries

            Photos: The S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 finalists
              Photos: The Abu Dhabi Edition's 'Year of Tolerance' Christmas tree
                In pictures: Dubai International Content Market 2019
                  In pictures: Cloudbass UK's 4K OB truck
                    Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open