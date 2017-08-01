Voltalia secures a 90 MW power sale contract for a future wind farm part of its new Canudos cluster

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has signed a 19-year power sale contract for a wind farm to be commissioned before end of 2022 in Canudos, its new cluster with more than 1 GW potential capacity.

"I am thrilled to announce that this new 90-megawatt contract lays the foundation of our new cluster of wind farms in Brazil. We are replicating in the State of Bahia some key competitive advantages of our Serra Branca cluster in Rio Grande do Norte, including excellent wind regime, economies of scale and grid connexion ownership" says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The new cluster shows the ability of Voltalia to replicate the business model implemented in the 2.4 GW cluster of Serra Branca. This strategy consists of developing a large and competitive group of projects on the same site, with the aim of retaining some projects and selling others, with all projects benefiting from economies of scale.

The company will bring values in Canudos in several ways: producing renewable energy at a competitive price, building the relevant connection facilities, employing locally human resources, and impacting positively the different communities. The value creation arises from Voltalia's mission to improve global environnement anf foster local development.