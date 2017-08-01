DEWA votes for ‘Emirates in Calligraphy’ as UAE Nation Brand logo

Press Release: In response to the call by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to vote for the UAE Nation Brand logo, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has conducted internal discussions with the staff to select a logo on behalf of DEWA. It was agreed that the official selection of DEWA is the ‘Emirates in Calligraphy’ logo to reflect the country’s identity. This followed a meeting by the leadership with the work teams in DEWA to study and discuss the logos put up for voting.

Commenting on the reasons for selecting this logo, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, explained that DEWA’s employees held many internal discussions on the logo and agreed that DEWA will have a unified position on the options announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It was agreed to choose the ‘Emirates in Calligraphy’ logo to express the UAE identity. This logo will contribute to highlighting the cultural and historical elements of the UAE and its image as a modern country that preserves its Arab heritage and culture as well as its distinct identity.

“The ‘Emirates in Calligraphy’ depicts the name of the name of the UAE in beautiful Arabic calligraphy, with its authenticity, originality, and modernity at the same time. It reflects the heritage of the UAE through this font that is characterised by its connected letters that portray the unity and cohesion of the UAE. It also portrays the values of giving, tolerance, love and coexistence that characterise Emirati society, as well as the geographical elements that combine the desert and the sea; the two environments that reflect the heritage of our ancestors and symbols of the UAE’s tourism. The logo introduces our culture and heritage and what the name represents of the UAE’s experience, which has become a model that combines tradition, originality, modernity and development, while retaining its unique national identity that is based on the principles of Islam and authentic Arab culture, offering its inspiring positive experience for peoples and societies around the world to benefit from,” said Al Tayer.

DEWA’s employees also voted for the ‘Emirates in Calligraphy’ logo. They expressed their happiness to take part in selecting the UAE identity that will share the UAE’s story with the world and highlight its successful developmental journey as a country that has achieved in a short time what other countries have taken hundreds of years to reach