Empower awarded contracts with a total value Dh1,130bn in 2019

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced that it has awarded contracts with a total value of AED1,130 billion during 2019, to various companies as part of the development of District Cooling infrastructure in Dubai. The contracts included engineering consultancy; plant and other constructions, design and operation of cooling plants; expansion of district cooling pipe network; development of new networks to serve the latest projects in Dubai, as well as establishment of new energy transfer stations, procurement of pipes and fittings and more.

This substantial increase in the company's contracting activity during 2019, reflects the growing demand for eco-friendly district cooling services, which helps to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change, in addition to the widespread awareness with regards to the importance of maintaining a healthy and safe environment for future generations.

In 2020, the boom in Dubai's real estate sector is set to increase the demand for company's district cooling services. Empower expects an increase in number of customers and contracts, as well as completion of the construction of its new district cooling plants and expansion of the district cooling pipe network.

Moreover, Empower has signed a contract to construct its new AED280 million headquarters in Al Jaddaf, Dubai, which is expected to complete in Q1 of 2021. The company has also awarded a contract for the construction of AED197 million district cooling plant for Dubai Production City with a total capacity of 47,000 RT (Refrigeration Tones). As part of its development strategy, the company has also completed the designs for its Business Bay 4, Business Bay 5 and Business Bay 6 plants.

As for the expansion of the cooling services network, Empower has awarded several contracts valued at more than AED186 million across its different plants in Dubai such as, Dubai Production City and Sheikh Zayed Road to serve the Dubai Arena, Al Wasl Tower, Yotel Hotel, The Address Hotel, the One JBR Tower in Jumeirah Beach Residence as well as Barsha Heights and Dubai Studio City.

Additionally, Empower has signed a deal with Trane Commercial to supply eco-friendly district cooling equipment with a capacity of 110,000 RT, to be used in its projects in Tecom C, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences, Dubai Production City, and Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Empower has witnessed an excessive growth and success as a result of the increased demand for district cooling services; in line with the company’s ambitious plans and strategies and its commitment towards the national strategies aimed at shifting to a green economy.”

Bin Shafar noted: “We are aware of the demand for district cooling services, and we have clear, precise plans and great capabilities to meet the future needs; especially in mega projects across Dubai. In 2020, we will award new contracts for the construction, design and operation of new plants, expansion of the pipe network, and innovation of advanced technologies for district cooling sector. In my opinion, the next stage will see a further demand for district cooling services to cater for the existing and new projects throughout the emirate.”

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tons (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, International Media Production Zone and others.