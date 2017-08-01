Middle East and Africa power industry tenders up 32% in Q3 2019

Middle East and Africa power industry tenders activity in Q3 2019 saw 505 tenders announced, marking a rise of 32% over the last four-quarter average of 382, according to GlobalData’s power database. Europe power industry tenders in Q3 2019: Poland leads activity

Middle East and Africa power industry tenders in Q3 2019: South Africa leads activity

Looking at tenders by country, South Africa led the activity in Q3 2019 with 226 tenders and a share of 44.8%, up 12.4% over the previous quarter and up 92% when compared with the last four-quarter average, followed by Oman with 87 tenders and a share of 17.2% and Namibia with 31 tenders and a share of 6.1% during the quarter.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, South Africa held the top spot with 118 tenders, followed by Oman with 38 and Saudi Arabia with 23 tenders.

Thermal is top technology area for tenders in Q3 2019

Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with 44 tenders and a 55% share, followed by solar with 27 tenders and a 33.8% share and hydro with seven tenders and an 8.8% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment in Middle East and Africa power tenders activity during Q3 2019, with 255 tenders, followed by T&D Project (165) and Generation Equipment (42).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 289 tenders and a 57.2% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 108 tenders and a 21.4% share Project Implementation: 97 tenders and a 19.2% share Consulting & Similar Services: ten tenders and a 2% share Electricity Supply: one tender and a 0.2% share.

Power tenders in Q3 2019: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Middle East and Africa were: